PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell may be playing for a different team this upcoming season, but he said he has “nothing but love” for Pittsburgh.

Bell took to Twitter responding to a tweet from Steeler Nation.

The social media account that follows the Pittsburgh Steelers said, “Hey @LeVeonBell, it’s been a rough two years, but we’re willing to bury the hatchet. Good luck in NY and we look forward to seeing you in Week 16.”

Bell responded saying he will “always have love for the fans.”

“100% with you,” said Bell on Twitter. “I have nothing but love for the people of Pittsburgh & Steeler Nation, & I MEAN THAT! I can’t forget how you embraced me from when I first stepped foot in Pittsburgh in ‘13 til my last play in Jan ‘18. It was an amazing ride, I’ll always have love for the fans 💛🖤”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that Bell signed with the New York Jets in mid-March during the peak of the NFL Free Agency season. Per source, Bell signed a 4-year contract worth $52.5 million.

