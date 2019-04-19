



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell may be playing for a different team this upcoming season, but he said he has “nothing but love” for Pittsburgh.

Bell took to Twitter responding to a tweet from Steeler Nation.

Hey @LeVeonBell, it’s been a rough two years, but we’re willing to bury the hatchet. Good luck in NY and we look forward to seeing you in Week 16. #SteelerNation https://t.co/AvIR9O6TiP — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) April 19, 2019

The social media account that follows the Pittsburgh Steelers said, “Hey @LeVeonBell, it’s been a rough two years, but we’re willing to bury the hatchet. Good luck in NY and we look forward to seeing you in Week 16.”

RELATED STORIES:

Bell responded saying he will “always have love for the fans.”

100% with you! I have nothing but love for the people of Pittsburgh & Steeler Nation, & I MEAN THAT! I can’t forget how you embraced me from when I first stepped foot in Pittsburgh in ‘13 til my last play in Jan ‘18. It was an amazing ride, I’ll always have love for the fans 💛🖤 https://t.co/rsYfRjUlTd — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) April 19, 2019

“100% with you,” said Bell on Twitter. “I have nothing but love for the people of Pittsburgh & Steeler Nation, & I MEAN THAT! I can’t forget how you embraced me from when I first stepped foot in Pittsburgh in ‘13 til my last play in Jan ‘18. It was an amazing ride, I’ll always have love for the fans 💛🖤”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that Bell signed with the New York Jets in mid-March during the peak of the NFL Free Agency season. Per source, Bell signed a 4-year contract worth $52.5 million.