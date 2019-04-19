



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania dog wardens will be checking to make sure dog owners have up-to-date licenses and rabies vaccinations for their pets over the next few weeks.

State law requires all dogs older than three months to be licensed by Jan. 1 of each year. Dog licenses are available through county treasurers’ offices.

Additionally, all dogs and non-feral cats older than three months must receive a rabies vaccination.

Anyone who violates the law could be cited with a maximum fine of $300 per violation, plus court costs.

The following counties will be canvassed in April:

Centre

Chester

Franklin

Huntingdon

Lackawanna

Mercer

Perry

Pike

Schuylkill

Westmoreland

The following counties will be canvassed in May:

Allegheny

Carbon

Cumberland

Dauphin

Erie

Franklin

Luzerne

Montgomery

Northumberland

Perry

Wayne

York

Crawford County will be canvassed in June.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says dog wardens drive vehicles and wear uniforms labeled with “Pennsylvania Dog Law Enforcement Warden” in a keystone with a state seal. They wear a badge and state identification.

Dog wardens will ask pet owners for proof of licensure and proof of rabies vaccination. If no one is home or no one answers the door when they arrive, they will leave a written notice.

For more information, visit licenseyourdogPA.com, or call (717) 787-3062.