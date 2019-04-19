Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Friday morning started off warm, but temperatures will taper off throughout the day.
High temperatures on Friday will reach the lower to mid-70s compared to the upper 80-degree weather Thursday.
Clouds abound during the morning as rain prepares to move into the Pittsburgh region later in the morning hours. The front is moving slowly through Ohio and may take as long as the afternoon hours to bring precipitation.
Thunderstorms are possible, especially in parts of Ohio and southeast of Pittsburgh.
Keep umbrellas on hand throughout the weekend as showers are expected to linger Saturday. A sprinkle or early shower is possible on Sunday for the Easter holiday, but skies will clear throughout the day as temps range in the lower 60s.
The next time sun and temperatures above 70 degrees will be present is early next week.
