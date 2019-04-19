FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
Filed Under:Butler County, Butler County District Attorney’s Office, Butler Health System, Local TV, Scott Roskovski, Stephanie Roskovski


BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – A former Butler County District Attorney’s detective and his wife are facing criminal charges of fraud and embezzlement.

Former detective Scott Roskovski and his wife, former Chief Operation Officer of Butler Health Systems Stephanie Roskovski, allegedly used Stephanie’s corporate credit card for personal expenses.

Photo Credit: (Butler Eagle)

In a criminal complaint, the couple is facing charges of using the credit card to pay for family vacations, household furnishings, tickets and more.

According to court documents, Stephanie allegedly altered receipts to make them seem like business expenses and then submitted them to Butler Health System from reimbursement.

The couple allegedly committed the crimes from 2011 to December 2017, where they fraudulently charged more than $1.3 million.

Court records allege that the couple purchased a motocross racetrack in 2015 known as Switchback MX, LLC using the embezzled funds.

In total, the couple is facing 37 separate charges including conspiracy to commit mail fraud, embezzlement from a healthcare benefit program, conspiracy to commit money laundering, money laundering and false statement in a loan application.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s