



BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – A former Butler County District Attorney’s detective and his wife are facing criminal charges of fraud and embezzlement.

Former detective Scott Roskovski and his wife, former Chief Operation Officer of Butler Health Systems Stephanie Roskovski, allegedly used Stephanie’s corporate credit card for personal expenses.

In a criminal complaint, the couple is facing charges of using the credit card to pay for family vacations, household furnishings, tickets and more.

According to court documents, Stephanie allegedly altered receipts to make them seem like business expenses and then submitted them to Butler Health System from reimbursement.

The couple allegedly committed the crimes from 2011 to December 2017, where they fraudulently charged more than $1.3 million.

Court records allege that the couple purchased a motocross racetrack in 2015 known as Switchback MX, LLC using the embezzled funds.

In total, the couple is facing 37 separate charges including conspiracy to commit mail fraud, embezzlement from a healthcare benefit program, conspiracy to commit money laundering, money laundering and false statement in a loan application.

