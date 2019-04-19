Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Altoona based gas station, convenience store combination Sheetz was named as one of the best regional fast food spots in the country.
Sheetz came in the No. 4 position on the USA Today 10 Best Regional Fast Food spots.
The convenience store beat out the well-known west coast fast food restaurant In-N-Out Burger and Quaker Steak and Lube.
Winners included in the list are:
- Habit Burger
- Pal’s Sudden Service
- Whataburger
- Sheetz
- In-N-Out BurgeQuaker Steak & Lube
- Cook Out
- Krystal
- Culver’s
- Biscuitville
USA Today 10 Best says the restaurants “are so good they really should be nationwide, but unless you’re in the area, you’ll have to travel to get them.”