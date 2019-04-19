FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Altoona based gas station, convenience store combination Sheetz was named as one of the best regional fast food spots in the country.

Sheetz came in the No. 4 position on the USA Today 10 Best Regional Fast Food spots.

The convenience store beat out the well-known west coast fast food restaurant In-N-Out Burger and Quaker Steak and Lube.

Winners included in the list are:

  1. Habit Burger
  2. Pal’s Sudden Service
  3. Whataburger
  4. Sheetz
  5. In-N-Out BurgeQuaker Steak & Lube
  6. Cook Out
  7. Krystal
  8. Culver’s
  9. Biscuitville

USA Today 10 Best says the restaurants “are so good they really should be nationwide, but unless you’re in the area, you’ll have to travel to get them.”

