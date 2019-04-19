Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An over-height truck became stuck on the lower deck of the Fort Pitt Bridge Friday morning.
PennDOT officials say that the truck became stuck in the westbound lane of traffic before 5 a.m.
A disabled vehicle is blocking a lane in the outbound direction of 376 at the Ft. Pitt Brg. I’ll have a live update at 5:30 on @KDKA. pic.twitter.com/FMScGYzAdV
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) April 19, 2019
The truck has since been removed.
Officials advise travelers heading outbound of the city to use caution and allow extra time during their commute.
