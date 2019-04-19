FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An over-height truck became stuck on the lower deck of the Fort Pitt Bridge Friday morning.

PennDOT officials say that the truck became stuck in the westbound lane of traffic before 5 a.m.

The truck has since been removed.

Officials advise travelers heading outbound of the city to use caution and allow extra time during their commute.

