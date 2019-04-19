FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
Filed Under:Dimarcos Pub, Local TV, Shooting, South Street, Uniontown, Uniontown News


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) – One person was injured in a shooting outside of a bar in Uniontown.

Police say that the shooting took place shortly after 12 a.m. Friday morning outside of Dimarcos Pub on South Street.

Photo Credit: (KDKA)

One man was injured during the shooting and was flown to the hospital where his condition has not yet been released.

Police do not have any suspects in custody but are investigating the incident.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s