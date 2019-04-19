Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
UNIONTOWN (KDKA) – One person was injured in a shooting outside of a bar in Uniontown.
Police say that the shooting took place shortly after 12 a.m. Friday morning outside of Dimarcos Pub on South Street.
One man was injured during the shooting and was flown to the hospital where his condition has not yet been released.
Police do not have any suspects in custody but are investigating the incident.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details