WEST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Fire crews are battling a blaze in West Deer Township Friday morning.
Emergency responders were called to the scene on Quigley Road, off of Saxonburg Boulevard just before 5:15 a.m.
Firefighters battling heavy smoke at a house fire in West Deer Twp. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/A6RbS16anQ
— Brian Smithmyer (@SmithmyerPhotog) April 19, 2019
Heavy smoke was seen pouring from the roof of the home.
It is unclear if anyone was inside the home when the fire broke out.
