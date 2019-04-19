FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
WEST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Fire crews are battling a blaze in West Deer Township Friday morning.

Emergency responders were called to the scene on Quigley Road, off of Saxonburg Boulevard just before 5:15 a.m.

Heavy smoke was seen pouring from the roof of the home.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the home when the fire broke out.

