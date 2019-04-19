



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The owners of the Gulf Gas Station in Whitaker tell KDKA they’re working to replace a gas pump destroyed in a Thursday morning crash.

“It’s crazy, ridiculous, and it was rough,” said Janet Schreiner, an employee at the gas station.

Just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the gas station’s security cameras captured a speeding car hit the curb and go airborne before taking out an entire gas pump.

The station sits at the end of the Rankin Bridge, and employees said this is not the first time speeding drivers failed to turn left or right, instead driving straight onto the property.

“It was nuts, it was like bam!” Schreiner said.

The owners said they just bought the pumps in November and will now get estimates to replace the destroyed pump.

Schreiner said a tri-axle truck sped onto the property and crashed into the wall just three weeks ago.

She said she’s now always on the lookout.

“Oh yeah, definitely on a swivel, 360 swivel,” said Shreiner.

During Thursday’s incident, at first, it appeared the driver hopped out within seconds and went running away from the vehicle.

Two more passengers slowly exited the vehicle, visibly injured and shaken up.

“From the video I seen, she did get a little bit of air, a lot of air, and there was sparks and next you know she landed right on top of the gas pump,” Schreiner said.

We reached out to Whitaker Police to check for an update on the victims’ conditions and see if any charges have been filed. We have not yet heard back.