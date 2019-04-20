PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several bishops gathered this morning on Mount Washington to bless the city of Pittsburgh.
Bishop David Zubik delivered the Easter blessing along with 11 other church leaders. People lined up along the overlook railing to watch and pray.
This tradition began in 1991.
Bishop Zubik says he hopes people across the country and here in Pittsburgh will work to break down walls and come together. He says much of the country can look to Pittsburgh to do that.
“I think that people can look to Pittsburgh, especially after the Tree of Life tragedy,” Bishop Zubik said. “How many people of all different faiths and no faith at all really came together? I think that shows what our strength is.”
There are several Easter masses taking place across the city tomorrow.
Bishop Zubik will also host an Easter Blessing of the Families at St. Paul’s Cathedral at 2:00 p.m.