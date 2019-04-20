Filed Under:Flood Warning, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, weather


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for eastern central Washington County, southeastern Allegheny County and southwestern Westmoreland County, effective until 7:30 p.m.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Pittsburgh, Mount Lebanon, Monroeville, Gastonville, North Side, Wilkinsburg, Penn Hills, Bethel Park, McKeesport, West Mifflin, Baldwin and Whitehall.

At 5:43 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain in the area.

