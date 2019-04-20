  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMadam Secretary
    01:35 AMPerson of Interest
    02:35 AMMade in Hollywood
    03:05 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    View All Programs
By Pam Surano
Filed Under:Fox Chapel, Landslide, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Warm temperatures earlier today turned to chilly rain, thunder, lightning, hail, some minor flooding and a mud slide.

A very wet night and saturated ground caused a road closure here in Fox Chapel Borough with all the rain we had falling this evening.

This is an area particularly vulnerable to these landslides and tonight’s wet weather also caused several trees to come down on Squaw Run Road at Hunt Road.

Allegheny County is warning motorists and those who live or travel in the area that Squaw Run Road at Hunt Road is now closed indefinitely.

A mudslide with downed trees have made the road impassible according to Allegheny County officials.

No injuries or damage have occurred.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s