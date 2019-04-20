Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Warm temperatures earlier today turned to chilly rain, thunder, lightning, hail, some minor flooding and a mud slide.
A very wet night and saturated ground caused a road closure here in Fox Chapel Borough with all the rain we had falling this evening.
This is an area particularly vulnerable to these landslides and tonight’s wet weather also caused several trees to come down on Squaw Run Road at Hunt Road.
Allegheny County is warning motorists and those who live or travel in the area that Squaw Run Road at Hunt Road is now closed indefinitely.
A mudslide with downed trees have made the road impassible according to Allegheny County officials.
No injuries or damage have occurred.