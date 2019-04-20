



Marty Deeks

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This sweet boy is Marty Deeks! He is a 3-year-old orange tabby who came to Animal Friends as a transfer from one of our partner organizations. Marty Deeks is happiest when he is sitting on a lap and getting attention from the people around him. He has lived with other cats in the past and would not mind having a feline sibling in his new home. Does Marty Deeks sound like the perfect feline for you? Stop in to meet him today!

To find out more about how to adopt Marty Deeks, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Titan & Wally

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Titan is a 5-month-old Lab/Airdale/Pit mix. He is happy and friendly and loves attention. Titan is looking forward to a home of his own.He is in a foster home, so if you are interested in meeting him, call the shelter at (724) 548-4520.

To find out more about how to adopt Titan, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Wally was found at the parking lot near WALMART. Wally is ready for a home of his own. As of 4/2019 he is approx 6-month-old. If you are interested in making Wally part of your family, please contract Orphans of the Storm via e.mail at orphansofthestorm@hotmail.com and request an application. Wally is not at the shelter, he is in foster care and will be going to PetSmart Pittsburgh Mills the end of April. Wally can play rough sometimes, so a home with older children would be a better fit.

To find out more about how to adopt Wally, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

