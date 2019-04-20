HOMER CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people are dead following a Friday evening head-on collision in Indiana County.

Pennsylvania State Police say that 54-year-old David B. Wilson of Indiana, Pennsylvania lost control of his 2004 Porsche Cayenne while driving eastbound on Route 286 in Center Township.

Wilson crossed the center line and entered the westbound lane when he struck a 2005 Toyota Rav4 SUV head-on at approximately 5:29 p.m.

Driving the Rav4 was 17-year-old Makenzie Marie Deditch of Grafton, West Virginia, along with one passenger, 67-year-old Willard Francis Allshouse Jr. of Saltsburg, Pennsylvania.

The force of the accident rolled the SUV onto the driver side.

Both Deditch and Allshouse were killed in the initial accident, according to investigators.

A third vehicle was involved in the accident, according to police.

After Wilson’s Porsche struck the SUV, it then struck a 2004 Dodge Durango, driven by 45-year-old Elizabeth Bush of Blairsville, Pennsylvania. Bush suffered moderate injuries, according to officials.

Wilson was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police say that the roadway was wet when the accident occurred, but have not yet released the cause of the crash.

