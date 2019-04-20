Filed Under:Homewood, House Fire, Kelly Street, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


HOMEWOOD (KDKA) – An early morning fire in Homewood summoned emergency responders on Saturday.

Crews were called to a home located on Kelly Street in the Homewood neighborhood of Pittsburgh shortly before 5 a.m.

KDKA’s Lindsay Ward reported from the scene that several firefighters were working in and around a red brick house.

Emergency responders on the scene said the fire originated in the back of the home near a fire escape.

No injuries were reported and everyone inside the home was able to make it outside safely.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

