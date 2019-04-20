HOMEWOOD (KDKA) – An early morning fire in Homewood summoned emergency responders on Saturday.
Crews were called to a home located on Kelly Street in the Homewood neighborhood of Pittsburgh shortly before 5 a.m.
Firefighters say the fire on Kelly St. started on the back porch. Everyone made it out safely. Damage is on the outside of the home. Cause is being investigated @KDKA pic.twitter.com/8b3WKQqBY2
— Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) April 20, 2019
KDKA’s Lindsay Ward reported from the scene that several firefighters were working in and around a red brick house.
Emergency responders on the scene said the fire originated in the back of the home near a fire escape.
No injuries were reported and everyone inside the home was able to make it outside safely.
Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire.