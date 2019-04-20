PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The line of storms produced thunder and lightning in some parts of the area this evening.

Lightning caused a scary situation for a family in Moon Township after it struck their house.

The family shot a cell phone video after they say lightning hit the ground near their home on Elgin Circle in Moon.

The electrical current traveled a metal fence next to the family’s home, running the length of the fence before then hitting their house.

The home owner says he ran out with a fire extinguisher but it wasn’t enough.

The fire department responded soon after the family called 9-1-1.

Firefighters had to rip a piece of siding from the house in order to put the fire out.

The homeowners says it caused the breakers on the house to blow out for a time, and made for a scary night but they feel fortunate it wasn’t a lot worse.