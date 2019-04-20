Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A popular food truck in Oakland is closed for health violations.
The county cited The Crepe Truck along Baum Boulevard for storing food at unsafe temperatures and not having running water to wash hands or clean the cooking utensils.
The Health Department also cited the Family Dollar on Chartiers Avenue with a second offense.
The inspector noted “rodent droppings” on candy and chips along with “fresh urine puddles” on dog food shelves.
The rodents also chewed holes in some bags of dog food.