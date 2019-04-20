



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ahead of Saturday’s game against the San Francisco Giants, the Pittsburgh Pirates called up both an infielder and an outfielder from the minor leagues.

The Pirates announced they called up 22-year-old infielder Cole Tucker and outfielder Bryan Reynolds.

ROSTER MOVE:

We intend to activate @cotuck and Bryan Reynolds before today’s game with corresponding roster moves coming soon. pic.twitter.com/wrxvn1RPAR — Pirates (@Pirates) April 20, 2019

Tucker was the Pirates first-round selection and 24th overall in the 2014 First-Year Player Draft and has never played in the big leagues before. Tucker played shortstop for the Indianapolis Indians this season. He will wear uniform No. 3 with the Pirates.

RELATED STORY: Pirates’ Starling Marte Carted Off Field After Collision With Erik Gonzalez

Reynolds was selected by San Francisco in the second round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft. He was acquired by the Pirates in a trade with the Giants in early 2018, along with pitcher Kyle Crick, in exchange for outfielder Andrew McCutchen. Reynolds played for the Indians as well in the minor leagues. He will wear uniform No. 10.

Both Starling Marte and Erik Gonzalez were injured when they collided in the outfield during Friday evening’s game at PNC Park. Both players are inactive for Saturday’s game.

Gonzalez was has been placed on the 60-day injured list with a left clavicle fracture and Marte has been placed on the 10-day injured list with an abdominal wall contusion.

The Pirates first pitch against the Giants is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at PNC Park.