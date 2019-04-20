



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The possibility of scattered rain showers is in store for the Easter holiday weekend.

Keep the umbrella handy throughout the weekend, especially on Saturday as scattered rain showers are expected as a weather system pushes from south to north.

Temperatures around the Pittsburgh region started Saturday in the low 50s and will only reach a forecasted high of 63 degrees in Pittsburgh.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

The Pirates will play host to the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park Saturday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

Scattered showers are expected throughout the duration of the game. Temperatures at first pitch will likely be the high for the day, in the mid to lower 60s.

RELATED STORIES:

Some rain or scattered showers are possible across the region for Easter Sunday.

Most of the rain is forecasted to move through the area in the morning hours, but a stay shower is possible throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach a high of 60 degrees on Sunday before taking a dive again to a low of 45 degrees.

Sun and warmer temperatures return to the area with the work week.

Monday is projected to be partly sunny with temperatures reaching the lower 70s. Temperatures will continue to upward trend Tuesday with a forecasted high of 74 degrees with sun.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.