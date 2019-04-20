  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Kristin Emery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Still some thunderstorms and showers moving south to north through our region this evening.

These storms are weakening and activity will transition to just rain or scattered showers through late evening and should end just after midnight.

We have a chance of a residual shower early Easter morning, but mid to late morning brings dry yet cloudy and cool conditions.

Lows tonight will reach the mid 40s while highs Sunday only reach the upper 50s (about 5-8 degrees cooler than average). Sunshine and 70s return Monday and Tuesday.

