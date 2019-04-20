Comments
WEATHER LINKS:
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Still some thunderstorms and showers moving south to north through our region this evening.
These storms are weakening and activity will transition to just rain or scattered showers through late evening and should end just after midnight.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
We have a chance of a residual shower early Easter morning, but mid to late morning brings dry yet cloudy and cool conditions.
Lows tonight will reach the mid 40s while highs Sunday only reach the upper 50s (about 5-8 degrees cooler than average). Sunshine and 70s return Monday and Tuesday.