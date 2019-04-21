  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A vehicle accident on I-376 stopped traffic in all lanes Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred at approximately 1:22 p.m. on the Parkway East near the Stanwix Street exit.

PennDOT posted to social media saying that all lanes of the Parkway East are closed due to a multi-vehicle accident.

State police, fire crews and EMS are just arriving on the scene.

Traffic backed up across the Fort Pitt Bridge and through the Fort Pitt Tunnel.

Photo Credit (PennDOT)

The accident was cleared shortly before 2:15 p.m.

Officials say that two people, one for each car, were rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries.

