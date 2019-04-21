



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A vehicle accident on I-376 stopped traffic in all lanes Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred at approximately 1:22 p.m. on the Parkway East near the Stanwix Street exit.

PennDOT posted to social media saying that all lanes of the Parkway East are closed due to a multi-vehicle accident.

UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I-376 eastbound between I-279 North and Exit 71A – Grant St. All lanes closed. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) April 21, 2019

State police, fire crews and EMS are just arriving on the scene.

Traffic backed up across the Fort Pitt Bridge and through the Fort Pitt Tunnel.

The accident was cleared shortly before 2:15 p.m.

CLEARED: Multi vehicle crash on I-376 eastbound between I-279 North and Exit 71A – Grant St. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) April 21, 2019

Officials say that two people, one for each car, were rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries.

