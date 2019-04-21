  • KDKA TVOn Air

Sri Lanka


Colombo, Sri Lanka — At least six explosions were recorded at churches and hotels on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka’s state-run newspaper reported 129 were dead and more than 500 others were injured.

The cause of the attacks are unclear. A security official said they suspect the blasts at two churches were carried out by a suicide bomber.

Images on social media showed the inside of one of the churches – St Sebastian’s in Negombo – with a shattered ceiling and blood on the pews, BBC News reports.

For more on this story and the latest updates, visit CBS News.

