PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rapper and musician Eminem is celebrating 11 years of sobriety beginning in 2008.
Eminem, whose real name is Marshal Bruce Mathers III, posted a picture of his sobriety token to social media on Saturday to celebrate the milestone.
11 years – still not afraid. pic.twitter.com/A8TV0LsLfn
— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 20, 2019
“11 years – still not afraid,” said the musician on social media.
The musician that rose to fame in the late 90s and early 2000s is now 47-years-old.
in 2018, he posted a similar picture to celebrate his decade milestone.
Celebrated my 10 years yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Xmm9MOIEam
— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 22, 2018
Mathers is well known for being open in his music about his drug addictions to pills and his road to recovery.