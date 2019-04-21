Filed Under:Drug Addiction, Eminem, Sobriety


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rapper and musician Eminem is celebrating 11 years of sobriety beginning in 2008.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshal Bruce Mathers III, posted a picture of his sobriety token to social media on Saturday to celebrate the milestone.

“11 years – still not afraid,” said the musician on social media.

The musician that rose to fame in the late 90s and early 2000s is now 47-years-old.

in 2018, he posted a similar picture to celebrate his decade milestone.

Mathers is well known for being open in his music about his drug addictions to pills and his road to recovery.

