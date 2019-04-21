Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Chilly temperatures and lingering rain showers will usher in Easter Sunday.
Although temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 50s, rain will begin to move out of the region.
Monday will begin with some cloud cover but will break quickly opening up the skies to sunshine.
Temperatures will also rebound on Monday with a forecasted high of 71 degrees.
