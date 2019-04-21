By Ray Petelin
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a chilly Easter Sunday, another big warm up is taking shape, as we continue through the week.

Monday sees a return to sunnier conditions. This incoming sunshine will warm us up almost 20 degrees, compared to Sunday’s high temperatures.

The mild, and at times warm weather will continue through the week. A few chances of showers will find their way into the forecast, too.

Tuesday afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will scatter around the area. After a break, Wednesday, a spotty shower will return late Thursday with scattered showers lingering into early Friday.

Then high pressure will take over, again, for the weekend. This means dry, sunny weather with tempertures still in the 60s and 70s!

