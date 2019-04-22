GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Police in South Greensburg are reaching out for help as they try to find a vehicle involved in a serious hit and run accident.

The mishap happened Friday night on Broad Street, near Degennaro’s Restaurant.

A man had just left the restaurant, where he had dinner with several relatives.

He was struck by a car and the vehicle didn’t stop. He sustained serious head injuries, and police said he was in critical condition at Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville.

Police described the vehicle as a dark gray Chevy Cruz Sedan, with a chrome accent.

The vehicle may be from out of state. Witnesses said it apparently displayed a temporary tag in the rear window.

It apparently sustained damage to the driver’s side mirror, door, front bumper, hood and. fender

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Greensburg Police at 724-834-2915.