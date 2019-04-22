  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Knoxville, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Shooting


KNOXVILLE (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Knoxville on Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 1 p.m. on Ibis Way.

Two men in their 20s were shot. One was shot in the right side of the chest and the other was shot in the leg.

The victims ran from Ibis Way to Brownsville Road.

(Photo Credit: Bob Allen/KDKA)

Both were taken to a local hospital. They were initially reported to be in critical condition but have since been upgraded to stable.

Police are searching for a gunman.

