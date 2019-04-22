(CBS Local)– Life has changed a lot for running back Miles Sanders in the past few years.

The Pittsburgh native committed to Penn State, became the top high school running back in America and then had to sit and wait his turn behind New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. It is three days before the NFL Draft and Sanders’ life is about to change again, but his past experiences have prepared him for whatever is next.

“I had to wait. I was always humble, but got more humble once I got to Penn State,” said Sanders in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I went from being the guy to having to sit behind the guy. I think I handled the situation very well. It wasn’t easy, but I mean I ended up learning from Saquon. He was the second overall pick in the draft last year. I always wanted to match his work ethic. His work ethic is out of this world and he competes at everything.”

While the former Penn State running back isn’t sure where he is going, he would love the opportunity to play for his hometown team the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I had conversations with teams, but I still have no idea where I’ll end up,” said Sanders. “You can’t control where you want to go. That’s what is so nerve-wracking about it. [The Steelers] would be a blessing too.

Sanders ran for over 1200 yards and scored nine touchdowns during his junior year at Penn State. He is ready to prove to the league and the country that he is for real.

“I’m just a hard worker,” said Sanders. “I come in every day ready to get better at something, no matter what it is. I don’t like to be comfortable. If you’re too comfortable, you’re not really working or getting better. I love to be uncomfortable and have a coach that is telling me stuff to work on. I’m very competitive on the field. Off the field, I’m real laid back and don’t like to talk about football.”

The Steelers have the 20th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.