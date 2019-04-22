  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Residents from areas including Panther Hallow, The Run and Hazelwood are speaking out about the proposed Mon-Oakland Connector.

“It would permanently degrade Schenley Park, currently it’s a safe way for cyclists and pedestrians to get to two very busy neighborhoods, downtown and Oakland without mingling with vehicular traffic,” said Ziggy Edwards a resident of The Run.

The transit connector would go between Oakland and Hazelwood, it would cut straight between Schenley Park and activists say they had no say about the plan.

According to the city’s website, public meetings were held prior to their decision.

The city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure is currently in the design process of the project.

