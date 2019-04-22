Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Buildings in Downtown Pittsburgh will light up orange for the 100th anniversary of Easterseals, a nonprofit healthcare organization.
Easterdeals provides services for Americans living with disabilities.
The County Courthouse and City County Building turned orange Sunday, and the Gulf Tower and Koppers Building will be orange Monday to celebrate the organization’s milestone anniversary.
Dozens of other buildings and landmarks in the United States and Canada, such as the Empire State Building and Niagara Falls, are also turning orange.