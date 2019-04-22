  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County Courthouse, Easterseals, Gulf Tower, Koppers Building, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Buildings in Downtown Pittsburgh will light up orange for the 100th anniversary of Easterseals, a nonprofit healthcare organization.

Easterdeals provides services for Americans living with disabilities.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The County Courthouse and City County Building turned orange Sunday, and the Gulf Tower and Koppers Building will be orange Monday to celebrate the organization’s milestone anniversary.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Dozens of other buildings and landmarks in the United States and Canada, such as the Empire State Building and Niagara Falls, are also turning orange.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s