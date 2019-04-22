Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Department of Public Works is seeking approval to remodel six Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire stations.
The six stations are:
- #19 on Homestead Street in Swisshelm Park
- #23 on Brownsville Road in Carrick
- #26 on Brookline Boulevard in Brookline
- #34 on Perrysville Avenue in Perry North
- #35 on Orchlee Street in Brighton Heights
- #38 on Essen Street in Northview Heights
Legislation for the renovations will be introduced to Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday.
Public Works wants up to $407,872 to spend on architectural and engineering design services at the six stations.
The upgrades would include:
- New bunk room configurations, toilet, shower and locker room updates and/or remodels
- Kitchen updates and/or remodels
- Updated HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and lighting where needed
- Turnout gear locker installations
- ADA accommodations
If City Council approves the legislation, Public Works will move forward with the process.
According to the City, design work is expected to take six to nine months. The stations would be remodeled in 2020.