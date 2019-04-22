Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a cloudy, cool Sunday, we’re in for a nice warm up and clearing skies this Monday.
Clouds gradually break for mostly sunny skies by midday and temperatures rebound under high pressure to highs in the upper 60s, which is slightly warmer than average.
The warm-up continues Tuesday as we reach the upper 70s for highs. Skies will be sunny most of the day Tuesday before an approaching system brings showers and a chance of a thunderstorm late afternoon into the evening.
Midweek brings a return to sunshine and 60s.
