PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The American Red Cross wants to install almost 2,900 free smoke alarms across Pennsylvania over about two weeks.
Red Cross and community volunteers will work with area fire departments and business partners to canvass communities that have a high number of house fires but are less likely to have working smoke alarms.
Nine “Sound the Alarm” events will be held in the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania region between April 27 and May 12.
The following events are taking place in our area:
- Ellwood City, Lawrence County
- April 27 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- Volunteers will meet at the Ellwood Fire Department (411 Sixth Street).
- Carrick, Allegheny County
- May 4 from 9:15 a.m. until 3 p.m.
- Volunteers will meet at Carrick High School (125 Parkfield Street).
- Senator Jay Costa, Representative Harry Readshaw, and City Councilor Anthony Coghill will address the volunteers at 9:45 a.m.
- West Newton, Westmoreland County
- May 11 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Volunteers will meet at Collinburg Volunteer Fire Department (514 Hickory Drive, Rostraver).
To view more events, visit redcross.org/local/pennsylvania/greater-pennsylvania.html.