PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PennDOT has announced intermittent lane restrictions on Route 28 in O’Hara and Shaler townships, as well as Sharpsburg, Etna and Millvale boroughs that will occur Monday and Tuesday nights, April 22-23, weather permitting.
Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of Route 28 between the Millvale exit, Exit 3 and Highland Park Bridge, Exit 6, interchanges.
Work will occur from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each night.
Crews will be conducting core drilling operations.