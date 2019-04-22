Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a warm day, it will remain mostly clear and calm this evening as temperatures dip into the lower 50s.
Tuesday will be warmer, but isolated severe storms are possible. Wind gusts and hail are the biggest hazard in any severe storm.
The sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday, but a Friday cold front will lead to showers.
The weekend will be 50/50, with Saturday bringing temperatures in the mid-60s and sunshine. Sunday, however, will be warm, but showers are possible.
