PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Transportation Security Administration officers found a gun in a West Virginia woman’s bag at Pittsburgh International Airport early Monday morning.
The TSA says the Arthurdale, W.Va., woman had a loaded handgun in her carry-on bag when she tried to pass through a security checkpoint.
The green camouflage-designed handgun was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber.
Allegheny County Police were called to the scene. They confiscated the firearm and detained the woman for questioning.
The woman was cited on weapons violations.
This is the 10th gun stopped at the Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint so far this year.
Individuals who bring firearms to the airport checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges, even those with concealed carry permits.