  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gun, Local TV, Pittsburgh International Airport, Pittsburgh News, Transportation Security Administration, TSA, West Virginia


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Transportation Security Administration officers found a gun in a West Virginia woman’s bag at Pittsburgh International Airport early Monday morning.

The TSA says the Arthurdale, W.Va., woman had a loaded handgun in her carry-on bag when she tried to pass through a security checkpoint.

The green camouflage-designed handgun was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber.

(Source: Transportation Security Administration)

Allegheny County Police were called to the scene. They confiscated the firearm and detained the woman for questioning.

The woman was cited on weapons violations.

This is the 10th gun stopped at the Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint so far this year.

Individuals who bring firearms to the airport checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges, even those with concealed carry permits.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s