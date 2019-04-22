



GREENSBURG (KDKA) — What was once the Bon Ton inside the Westmoreland Mall looks more like a giant grey brick wall.

Behind the barrier the transformation from former retail store to a mini casino is about to begin.

“I think it would be a fun place to go,” said Deirdre Barber, a resident of Greensburg.

“I think it’s fine, I don’t have any objection to it,” added Patty McCracken of Greensburg.

In January of 2018, the state awarded Stadium Casino LLC a license to build the $131 million casino to inside the one-time mall anchor store.

“I understand it’s going to bring in a lot of jobs,” said McCracken.

“We are talking about more than 400 permanent jobs and 100 part-time jobs,” said State Senator Kim Ward.

Cordish companies is the developer set to turn the old outside of the Bon Ton to this artist’s rendering.

The plan calls for 750 slot machines and 30 table games.

Most residents think the developer should make it more than just an arcade for adults.

“I think that’s great, I think they could turn that area into a really nice family weekend destination, maybe throw in a really big indoor pool,” said Barber.

“I agree there should be some restaurants and other entertainment,” said Tom Piechowicz of Greensburg.

However, some people think the best thing they can do is not build a casino at all.

“I think casinos rob people of their money,” said JoAnn Valenti of Greensburg. “They’re just throwing them up everywhere and they’re not even telling people what’s happening.”