By Rachele Mongiovi
Filed Under:Hardy Lloyd, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Rachele Mongiovi, White Supremacists

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A self-proclaimed white supremacist is back behind bars for violating his probation for the third time.

41-year-old Hardy Lloyd, a repeat offender, is accused of threatening Jews and gun control advocates.

Lloyd has been caught spewing hate multiple times. He disrupted a 2017 demonstration in Mount Lebanon, yelling “white power” and giving the Nazi salute.

That same year, prosecutors say he placed anti-Semetic flyers on cars in East End neighborhoods and according to the government, he lied to probation officer.

Government officials say he was online promoting terrorism, which is a direct violation of his parole.

According to court documents Lloyd was posting on a blog through his smartphone, monitored by probation officers, talking about a free speech ban in Europe and the assault weapons ban recently passed in Pittsburgh.

The probation office says at one point Lloyd wrote “Anyone who supports such laws must be targeted and their families murdered. Lone wolves GET BUSY!”

He then told lone wolves to attack “Jew Hill.”

It’s likely the judge will send him back to prison.

Rachele Mongiovi

