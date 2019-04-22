  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Burgettstown, KeyBank Pavilion, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Wiz Khalifa


BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) — Wiz Khalifa is bringing his summer tour to the Pittsburgh area.

KeyBank Pavilion announced Monday that the rapper’s Decent Exposure Tour will stop at the Burgettstown amphitheater on Saturday, July 20.

French Montana, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, DJ Drama and Chevy Woods will be special guests at the concert.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

