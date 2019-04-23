BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Butler City Police say a man sped away from officers after he got pulled over late Monday night.

The incident started around 11:10 p.m. on West Jefferson Street when officers saw a red Chevrolet Impala without headlights on.

An officer pulled the vehicle over on Pillow Street near Bantam Avenue.

Police say the driver — later identified as 50-year-old James Richard Parker Jr., of Saxonburg, Pa. — initially pulled over and stopped, but he drove away before the officer got out of the patrol car.

Parker was allegedly traveling at excessive speeds and ignoring stop signs.

Police say as Parker approached a Butler Township Police unit on Bessemer Avenue, he veered right and almost overturned his vehicle as he went up an embankment.

Parker allegedly backed his vehicle up, struck the front of a Butler City Police vehicle, almost struck the Butler Township Police unit and struck the rear bumper of a parked car.

Police say Parker then got out of his vehicle and started to run away.

A Butler Township officer stopped him, and Parker allegedly started to fight with the officers.

Parker was eventually detained and transported to the Butler City Police station before being sent to the Butler County Jail for an arraignment. He is facing multiple charges, including fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest and reckless driving.