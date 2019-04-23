



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers are still looking for the next Ryan Shazier, a hard player to replace in the middle.

They weren’t able to do it with Jon Bostic and Morgan Burnett last year. They are hoping Mark Barron will be a better option this season, signing the free agent to a two-year $12 million deal. Even though they spent significant money on Barron, Kevin Colbert said that what the Steelers did in free agency won’t deter them in this year’s draft.

This year, there are two top end guys, then everyone else. The Devin’s are two of the best players overall in the 2019 draft class. LSU’s Devin White could go in the top 5 of this year’s draft. Michigan’s Devin Bush sky rocketed up draft boards after his combine performance. Bush will likely be gone by when the Steelers pick at 20. Pittsburgh met with and scouted both of these guys and if they want either one, they will have to move up and get one. Which would be a high price move.

Alabama’s Mack Wilson would be a day two option but is not nearly in the same class as either of the Devin’s.

The Steelers did interview a handful of middle linebackers including Gary Johnson from Texas and Washington’s Ben Burr-Kirven but those guys would be late rounds or possibly rookie free agent acquisitions.