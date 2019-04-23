  • KDKA TVOn Air

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman is accused of burglarizing a Neshannock Township home while the residents were at an Easter church service.

The residents of a home off of Nesbitt Road told police someone had broken into their home while they were at church between 8:10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

Multiple items, including credit and debit cards, were reported missing.

Police say someone later used and attempted to use the cards at a local store.

Officers obtained video of the suspect using the cards. From the video, they were able to positively identify the suspect as 20-year-old Marie Elizabeth Beahr.

Beahr is facing charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property and access device fraud.

A felony warrant has been issued for Beahr’s arrest.

