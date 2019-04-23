KITTANNING (KDKA) — Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Armstrong County.

The incident happened around 9:45 a.m. Friday at an apartment building on South Jefferson Street in Kittanning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 26-year-old Kanisha Croyle, of Kittanning, arrived at the apartment building with 33-year-old Willie Lunsford, of Mount Union, and 32-year-old Eric McKenzie, of Beaver Falls.

Police say Croyle had a 35-year-old Kittanning woman open the door to the apartment building.

When the woman opened the door, Lunsford and McKenzie allegedly ran inside and placed a gun to the woman’s head.

Lunsford and McKenzie then had the victim lead them to a 40-year-old man’s apartment.

The 40-year-old man confronted Lunsford and McKenzie over what police suspect was a drug debt.

During the confrontation, the man was shot once in the hand.

Lunsford and McKenzie both fled the scene. Croyle was also seen fleeing the scene in the opposite direction.

Police say the victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Croyle, Lunsford and McKenzie were all apprehended.

Lunsford is facing a number of charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.

McKenzie and Croyle are both facing multiple conspiracy charges.