



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates have placed injured pitcher Nick Burdi on the 10-day Injured List.

The team made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

“Roster Move: Today, RHP Nick Burdi was placed on the 10-day injured list with right bicep/elbow pain.

LHP Steven Brault has been recalled from Indianapolis to take Burdi’s place on the 25-man active roster.”

Roster Move: Today, RHP Nick Burdi was placed on the 10-day injured list with right bicep/elbow pain.

LHP Steven Brault has been recalled from Indianapolis to take Burdi’s place on the 25-man active roster. — Pirates (@Pirates) April 23, 2019

According to reports, Burdi’s arm injury may not be as bad as first expected.

Burdi injured his throwing arm in the 7th inning in a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday night. Burdi was just coming off of a two-year recovery from Tommy John surgery.

MLB insider Jeff Passan says Burdi will not need surgery for the most recent injury.

“Considering how awful it looked, the preliminary exam on Pirates reliever Nick Burdi is promising: Nothing is fully torn or broken, source tells ESPN. MRI did reveal strained biceps tendon and flexor mass, which will sideline him indefinitely, but diagnosis would mean no surgery.”

Considering how awful it looked, the preliminary exam on Pirates reliever Nick Burdi is promising: Nothing is fully torn or broken, source tells ESPN. MRI did reveal strained biceps tendon and flexor mass, which will sideline him indefinitely, but diagnosis would mean no surgery. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 23, 2019

The Pirates plan to get a second opinion on the injury according to Passan.

“The plan is for Pirates reliever Nick Burdi to seek a second opinion, per source. The injury was so painful and the feeling so acute, Burdi wants to ensure that rehab is indeed the preferred course of action and he can avoid another procedure on his surgically repaired right arm.”