Filed Under:Lightning, Lightning Strike, Local TV, Oakmont, Pittsburgh News


OAKMONT (KDKA) — An apartment building in Oakmont was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on Washington Avenue near Seventh Street.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Lori Sperling)

Allegheny County officials said just after 3 p.m. that there was smoke in the building.

Further details have not yet been released.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s