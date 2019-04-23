Comments
OAKMONT (KDKA) — An apartment building in Oakmont was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
It happened on Washington Avenue near Seventh Street.
Allegheny County officials said just after 3 p.m. that there was smoke in the building.
Oakmont: Apartment building struck by lightning w/smoke in the building – 700 block of Washington Avenue. Responders are at the scene.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 23, 2019
Further details have not yet been released.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details