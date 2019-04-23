Comments
PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A crash shut down part of Allegheny River Boulevard in Penn Hills on Tuesday afternoon.
There was a two-vehicle crash on Allegheny River Boulevard at Nadine Road just before 4 p.m.
Penn Hills: Vehicle crash – Allegheny River Boulevard at Nadine Road. The road is closed in the area. Responders are at the scene.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 23, 2019
The road has been shut down in both directions in the area.
🛑AVOID ALLEGHENY RIVER NEAR NADINE, 2 CAR ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES, ROADWAY CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS🛑 pic.twitter.com/V0U29DhXQx
— Penn Hills St.227 (@PHVFD227) April 23, 2019
Penn Hills fire officials said there were injuries. Further details have not yet been released.
