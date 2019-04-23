Filed Under:Allegheny River Boulevard, Local TV, Penn Hills, Pittsburgh News, Vehicle Crash


PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A crash shut down part of Allegheny River Boulevard in Penn Hills on Tuesday afternoon.

There was a two-vehicle crash on Allegheny River Boulevard at Nadine Road just before 4 p.m.

The road has been shut down in both directions in the area.

Penn Hills fire officials said there were injuries. Further details have not yet been released.

