PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cleaners, paints, batteries, motor oil: These are some of the household products Pennsylvania residents can get rid of at this year’s chemical collection events.
The Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) will hold seven collection events throughout 2019 to give residents the opportunity to safely dispose of common household chemicals known as “household hazardous waste.”
This includes products like cleaners, paints, stains and varnishes, batteries, motor oil, and pesticides.
The first event will take place on Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Park Swimming Pool parking lot in Allegheny County. The cost to dispose of such products will be $3 per gallon, cash only.
The full schedule for PRC household chemical collection events is as follows:
May 4 – Allegheny County (North Park)
May 18 – Cambria County (Concurrent Technologies Corporation)
June 22 – Fayette County (Fairgrounds)
July 20 – Washington County (Wild Things Park)
Aug. 17 – Allegheny County (Boyce Park)
Sept. 21 – Allegheny County (South Park)
Oct. 12 – Beaver County (Bradys Run Park)
For more information – and a complete list of items accepted – click here or call 412-488-7452.