PAINT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State Police in Somerset County are looking for a missing woman from Paint Township.
According to state police, Cora Kline was last seen on the afternoon of April 4 by her husband.
Kline is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall, weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She has a tattoo of a dolphin on her leg and a butterfly tattoo on her back.
She was last seen wearing jeans and a green t-shirt.
— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) April 23, 2019
Anyone with information on where Kline is should contact state police in Somerset County at 814-445-4104.