Filed Under:Local TV, Missing Person, Paint Township, Pennsylvania State Police, Somerset County


PAINT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State Police in Somerset County are looking for a missing woman from Paint Township.

According to state police, Cora Kline was last seen on the afternoon of April 4 by her husband.

(Source: Pennsylvania State Police)

Kline is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall, weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She has a tattoo of a dolphin on her leg and a butterfly tattoo on her back.

She was last seen wearing jeans and a green t-shirt.

Anyone with information on where Kline is should contact state police in Somerset County at 814-445-4104.

