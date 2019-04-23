



By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — “The Young & the Restless” will pay tribute to Kristoff St. John this week in the wake of his death in February.

St. John, who originated the role of Neil Winters more than 28 years ago, died of heart disease.

He was 52.

The actor was hailed immediately after his death for his role as a trailblazer in helping to diversify daytime television.

“The Young & the Restless” will run a story arc from Tuesday to Friday in which his character dies unexpectedly.

“One extraordinary man touched the lives of so many and will never be forgotten,” the show tweeted along with a video montage of some of the show’s characters grappling with the loss. “Join #YR this week as we say farewell to Neil Winters.”

Shemar Moore, who portrayed Neil’s brother Malcolm Winters, reprises his role to memorialize his longtime friend.

Moore posted about his return to “Young & Restless” on his official Instagram account, writing that St. John “touched so many of our LIVES in so many ways… Always made us LAUGH.”

“He was a bigger GOOFBALL than me and I wouldn’t be who I am today without the LOVE, ACCEPTANCE, and GUIDANCE of my BROTHER!!!,” Moore wrote. “You will see MALCOM WINTERS on SCREEN saying goodbye to NEIL WINTERS… but it was SHEMAR, saying goodbye to KRISTOFF…NEVER FORGOTTEN … LOVED and REMEMBERED ALWAYS for you LIVE ON IN OUR HEARTS !!!!”

Christel Khalil also returns as Lily Winters Ashby, who was believed to be the daughter of Neil Winters by Drucilla Winters, played by Victoria Rowell.

According to Deadline, Stan Shaw, a longtime friend of St. John who co-starred with him in “Roots: The Next Generations,” is set to play the minister who presides over Neil’s funeral.

“The Young & the Restless” will air a tribute episode Monday, including clips of St. John and memories from fellow cast members, the publication reported.

