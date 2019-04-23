Comments
UPPER ST. CLAIR (KDKA) — An Upper St. Clair Police officer helped a hawk after it got hit by a car Tuesday.
The incident happened on McLaughlin Run Road.
The Upper St. Clair Police Department says the hawk’s wing was injured after the accident.
Officer Majcher was able to remove it from the road.
Police say South Hills Cooperative Animal Control officers were called.
The officers took the hawk to the Humane Animal Rescue Wildlife Center in Verona to be cared for and nursed back to health.